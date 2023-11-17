ISE, A Utility Token, To Be Listed On Coinw Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) CoinW, the world's leading cryptocurrency trading platform, will list ISE(Hype Meme Token) on 18th November 2023, at 12:00 (UTC). For all CoinW users, the HMTT/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading on 18th November 2023, at 12:00 (UTC), in the Innovation Zone.







ISE and its RWA Framework

By offering a customized RWA framework, ISE provides a gateway for real-world assets to enter the world of blockchain. We are committed to identifying investment opportunities across various asset classes and will introduce a product called RealCredit, a real estate mortgage product built on the ISE RWA framework, as its first customized mature product.

ISE's network architecture is modular, scalable, and supports built-in liquidity, while distributing previously highly centralized activities, such as issuance and regulatory compliance, on private and secure networks of independent participants.

the ISE RWA integrates the tokenization of real assets with DeFi functionalities, enabling users to quickly, securely, and cost-effectively build liquid RWAs. ISE accommodates all types of issuers and investors, from retail to institutional, in a low-cost, efficient, transparent, liquid, and accessible manner, and can scale to adapt to any real asset market condition.

The ISE RWA framework consists of the on-chain DeFi layer, interface services layer, business framework, and asset side. Instead of building a separate blockchain as it would consume ISE's business capabilities and development time, the project will initially develop the framework based on the Binance Smart Chain. This includes RWA DeFi infrastructure functionalities such as wallets, token issuance, DID, SWAP, NFTFI, etc. These functionalities reside in the on-chain layer and primarily serve the purpose of issuing, managing, and trading on-chain assets, providing transparency to issuers and investors.

Use Case

By leveraging the RWA framework of ISE, the project has implemented an unsecured credit protocol driven by on-chain credit scoring. The design of this protocol mainly involves the following aspects:

On-chain Credit Scoring: We utilize an on-chain credit scoring system to assess the creditworthiness of borrowers. By analyzing borrowers' on-chain activities, historical data, and other relevant factors, it calculates a credit score. This score serves as the basis for determining whether to grant a loan.

Unsecured Credit Protocol: In this protocol, we provide a mechanism for lending without the need for collateral. Once a borrower's credit score meets the criteria set by the protocol, the project will grant them the loan. The borrower can repay the loan according to the repayment method and schedule specified in the protocol.

