2 Hezbollah Fighters Killed In Israeli Strikes On S. Lebanon

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) Two Hezbollah fighters were killed and one was injured on Thursday by Israel's heavy artillery fires on the Lebanon-Israel borders, Lebanese military sources told Xinhua.

The sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that the Israeli forces pounded 200 artillery shells at 25 towns and villages in southern Lebanon, destroying several houses, said the sources.

Israel also launched drone and warplane strikes on Lebanese border villages and towns while intercepting batches of missiles launched from southern Lebanon, the sources added.

The Lebanon-Israel border witnessed increased tension for nearly six weeks after Lebanese armed group Hezbollah fired dozens of rockets toward Shebaa Farms on Oct. 8 in support of the Hamas attacks on Israel the previous day, prompting the Israeli forces to respond by firing heavy artillery toward several areas in southeastern Lebanon. ■

