Greek Gov't Announces 350-Mln-Euro Aid Package For Needy

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) Greece's government announced on Thursday a support package worth 350 million euros (380 million U.S. dollars) for poorer households and citizens in December.

“It is a kind of social solidarity benefit ... When the economy goes well, we can support our fellow citizens who are mostly in need,” Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis was quoted in a press release as saying.

The package's 2.3 million beneficiaries will include people with disabilities, low-income pensioners and households, as well as families eligible for child benefit, he said.

Despite continuing challenges, Greece's economy has“outperformed and we can now say with quite a lot of confidence that at the end of this year we will exceed the initial target for a primary surplus of 1.1 percent of gross domestic product,” National Economy and Finance Minister Kostis Hatzidakis said.“Therefore, the government returns this surplus to society.” (1 euro = 1.08 U.S. dollar) ■

Famagusta Gazette





Author