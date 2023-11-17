Greek Gov't Announces 350-Mln-Euro Aid Package For Needy

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) Greece's government announced on Thursday a support package worth 350 million euros (380 million U.S. dollars) for poorer households and citizens in December.
“It is a kind of social solidarity benefit ... When the economy goes well, we can support our fellow citizens who are mostly in need,” Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis was quoted in a press release as saying.
The package's 2.3 million beneficiaries will include people with disabilities, low-income pensioners and households, as well as families eligible for child benefit, he said.
Despite continuing challenges, Greece's economy has“outperformed and we can now say with quite a lot of confidence that at the end of this year we will exceed the initial target for a primary surplus of 1.1 percent of gross domestic product,” National Economy and Finance Minister Kostis Hatzidakis said.“Therefore, the government returns this surplus to society.” (1 euro = 1.08 U.S. dollar) ■
Author
Famagusta Gazette
MENAFN17112023006374013804ID1107447944
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.