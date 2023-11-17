Palestinians Killed In Israeli Bombing Of Nuseirat Camp In Gaza

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) As the occupation aggression entered its 42nd consecutive day, the death toll from the Israeli bombing on the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip rose on Friday to 18 Palestinian.

The death toll is likely to rise in light of the occurrence of a number of serious injuries and the loss of others under the rubble after 4 houses were completely destroyed in the camp.

Meanwhile, the occupation forces continue to bomb homes over the heads of their residents, storm the Shifa Medical Complex, and continue genocide crimes. The ground incursions has expanded from several fronts amid fierce clashes with the resistance.

Occupation aircraft launched today several raids east and west of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip and east of Rafah.

Meanwhile, the occupation forces fired smoke bombs in the Abu Iskandar area, the Jabalia camp, and the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood, north of Gaza City.

The occupation artillery also bombed several areas in the northern Gaza Strip, including the Nazla area in the town of Jabalia, in addition to the Al-Tuffah neighborhood, Al-Shujaiya neighborhood, and Jaffa Street in Gaza City.

The Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip has been continuing since the seventh of last October, leaving an infinite toll of about 11,500 martyrs, including more than 4,700 children.

