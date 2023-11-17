Four Boise Organizations Receive Keybank Grants Totaling $50,000

(MENAFN- 3BL) BOISE, Idaho, November 17, 2023 /3BL/ - KeyBank has awarded $50,000 in grants to four Boise-based organizations: Northwest Association for Blind Athletes, Women and Children's Alliance (WCA), First Tee Idaho and Boise State University Foundation. The grants will help each organization continue their mission of supporting disadvantaged Idaho residents.

The Northwest Association for Blind Athletes offers sports and physical activity opportunities to blind and visually impaired community members. Founded in 2007, the nonprofit has multiple programs, including swimming lessons for children, residential camp experiences and over 250 pieces of sporting adaptation equipment available to lend.

The WCA provides emergency and transitional shelter for women and children, as well as men, who are fleeing domestic and/or sexual assault. The WCA supports community members in need through shelters, a crisis hotline, court advocacy and safety planning assistance. Originally started as the YWCA over 100 years ago, the WCA's mission is to offer safety, healing and freedom from domestic abuse.

First Tee Idaho is a youth development organization that integrates golf into a life skills curriculum geared toward building inner strength, self-confidence and resilience. Founded in 2005, the organization offers a variety of golf programs for kids aged 7 and up. First Tee Idaho is one of over 150 chapters of First Tee in the country.

Boise State University Foundation was established in 1964 and is focused on inspiring, generating and managing private funding for the university. Donations support student research projects, scholarships, campus facilities, academic programs and more at Boise State to make a positive impact on students, the local community and beyond.

“Our goal at KeyBank is to establish and support safe, healthy, affordable and inclusive communities,” said Scott Schlange, KeyBank's Idaho market president.“KeyBank is proud to award grants to these four organizations for the work they do daily in support of Idaho residents in need.”

