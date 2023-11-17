Energy Independent Farm: Kate Hoare Wins Women In Ag Award

(MENAFN- 3BL) CNH Industrial recently awarded Kate Hoare, New Holland 's candidate to the Women in Ag Award, the first prize in the“Agriculture” category at the first edition of the international Women in Ag Awards.

The role of women in agriculture, in the agribusiness and in the agricultural sciences is changing worldwide. An increasing number of women are shaping the future of agriculture as managers on their own farms or in companies, research, or education. The Women in Ag Awards pay tribute to this commitment and tell the stories behind these inspiring women. It is presented by 'Women in Ag' magazine and the DLG, with an international jury which comprises women from agriculture, agribusiness and related areas that will reward winners in four categories: Agriculture, Agribusiness, Education, and Technology and Research.

Kate Hoare, who has received the first prize in the“Agriculture” category, is a full-time dairy farmer at Trenance Farm in Southeast Cornwall, together with her husband Kevin. The couple took on Trenance Farm from Cornwall County Council Farms and started their dairy journey in 2018. Since taking over the farm, the couple introduced a new model for sustainable farming, installing a biomethane capturing slurry lagoon in partnership with Cornwall Council and Cornwall-based company Bennamann Ltd .

This solution can reduce the impact of their activity, producing gas that can be reutilized for their work, eventually fueling the tractor they use on the farm, a New Holland T6 Methane Power tractor. This solution is extremely innovative and is considered a pilot experience for many other farms. Hoare has been analyzing and collecting data along the way to help prove the efficiency and productivity of the pilot.

Trenance Farm is rapidly becoming an example of the Energy Independent Farm model promoted by New Holland and Bennamann. One of the biggest challenges for farmers is to maximize productivity while reducing their carbon footprint and finding ways of becoming energy independent. Utilizing waste and biomass to generate fuel not only for heating and electricity, but also fueling vehicles. What was once a dream is now real – for sustainable farming, and for women in Ag everywhere.