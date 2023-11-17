The Florida Council Of 100 Recognizes Rayonier's Chris Corr As Recipient Of The 2023 Governor's Business Leader Award

(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally published by The Florida Council of 100

November 17, 2023 /3BL/ - The Florida Council of 100 is pleased to announce veteran real estate executive Chris Corr as the recipient of the Council's 2023 Governor's Business Leader Award. The award recognizes long-term excellence in business, civic service, and philanthropy.

Chris Corr has over 30 years' experience in real estate development, including leading some of the highest profile projects in the U.S. Over the course of his career, Chris has held senior leadership roles in four public companies and has led more than 50 master planned residential, commercial, and infrastructure projects. In addition to his business experience, he is a recognized policy leader, as a former legislator and commissioner, and tireless civic leader dedicating service to numerous organizations over the years with missions focused on bettering Florida.

“In each of these achievements, Chris has led quietly, with the heart of a true servant. He never seeks recognition; he always deflects credit to others; and he always puts the interests of others, particularly the interests of our State, ahead of his own,” said Steve Halverson, former Council of 100 chair and lead member of the award selection committee.

“The criteria for this award are simple, though hard to achieve. Each year, the Council highlights one of our CEOs who has excelled not only in business, but in the civic and philanthropic world as well. There isn't a more deserving leader than Chris Corr, who models these traits for all of us to follow,” said Eric Silagy, Chair, Florida Council of 100.

Chris is presently Senior Vice President of Real Estate Development at Rayonier and President of Raydient, Inc., a subsidiary company focused on real estate development primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Washington. Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with approximately 2.8 million acres located in the United States and New Zealand.

A past chairman of the Florida Council of 100, Chris currently serves on the University of Florida Board of Trustees and as President of the board of the University of Florida Athletic Association, Inc. He is also co-founder and director of the Will King Foundation Inc., a not-for-profit organization named in honor of his grandson and dedicated to providing life-saving healthcare to children in need.

Chris holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Florida. Chris and his wife Candy have been married for 39 years and have two children and six grandchildren and reside in Jacksonville, Florida.

About The Florida Council of 100

The Florida Council of 100 is a private, nonprofit, nonpartisan organization of business leaders committed to promoting economic growth and improving the quality of life for the people of our state. First established in 1961 by Governor Farris Bryant, for more than six decades, the Council has been charged with providing advice on key policy issues from the business community's perspective to Florida's elected leaders and government officials across the political and ideological spectrum. Today, the Florida Council of 100 represents 150 businesses with over 1.3 million employees.

About Rayonier

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. We own or lease under long-term agreements approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands. We are More than trees because we recognize that our 90+ years of success in the timberland industry comes from our people, an empowering culture and the courage to constantly challenge“the way it's always been done.” Get to know us at .

About Raydient

Raydient masterplans, develops, builds, markets and sells“places and properties” ranging from multi-use communities and industrial parks to rural homesteads and recreational lands. Raydient is a taxable subsidiary of Rayonier (NYSE:RYN), a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive timber growing regions in the U.S. and New Zealand. When the real estate market demands a higher and better use for a property, our team steps in to transition that timberland for its future purpose. Get to know us at .

