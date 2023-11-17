AMD Ranked #1 In Newsweek's America's Greenest Companies 2024

(MENAFN- 3BL) AMD is ranked #1 in Newsweek's America's Greenest Companies 2024, recognizing the company's impact and commitment to environmental sustainability.

The list of the top 300 companies was compiled by market data researcher Plant A and data and analytics firm GIST Impact using public sustainability data from organizations in the United States with a minimum market capitalization of USD$5 billion. Using emission and consumption intensities based on revenue, companies are scored on more than 25 parameters in four categories: greenhouse gas emissions, water usage, waste generation and sustainability data disclosures and commitments.

“AMD is honored to be included among our customers and peers working to advance environmental sustainability for our world. Our pursuit of progress entails daily actions from AMD employees helping to conserve natural resources - from energy efficiency and renewable energy to rainwater collection and pollution prevention. As a leader in high-performance and adaptive computing, we embrace our role in aggressively reducing operational GHG emissions, advancing supply chain sustainability efforts, and accelerating IT energy efficiency,” said Justin Murrill, AMD Director of Corporate Responsibility.

“Newsweek, market-data research firm Plant-A Insights and GIST Impact are proud to introduce 'America's Greenest Companies 2024,' highlighting companies that are committed to being good stewards of the environment. We hope this new project helps consumers identify the companies that-like many of us-are conscious of their impact on the environment and are working to protect the Earth and its resources.” – Nancy Cooper – Global Editor in Chief – Newsweek

The full list of America's Greenest Companies can be found here:

Read the AMD Corporate Responsibility Report to learn more: