Albertsons Companies Celebrates Diwali

(MENAFN- 3BL) In honor of Diwali, Albertsons Companies associates in Pleasanton, CA and Plano, TX came together as one team to have fun, build belonging, and celebrate the annual Festival of Lights. The incredible Diwali events featured the lighting of the Diya, singing, dancing, skits, a fashion show, and of course, food!
