Regions On The Go: Getting A Kick Out Of Financial Literacy

MENAFN - 3BL) Regions Bank, the Birmingham Legion FC soccer team, and the Birmingham Education Foundation teamed up for a youth financial education and soccer clinic. Third, fourth, and fifth-grade students, teachers and administrators from Avondale Elementary had the opportunity to participate in festivities.

Nearly 140 students joined Legion players, coaches and Regions Bank associates in a“financial relay” that included interactive games based on financial literacy. The Legion also awarded jerseys to the team that achieved the fastest and most successful results.

“I believe financial literacy programs are extremely beneficial for students and their families,” said Tim Sullivan, senior vice president corporate sales and strategy for Birmingham Legion.“Programs such as the one provided by Regions are fundamental and allow our residents and our children to become successful as they continue to grow and develop their roots in Alabama.”

Sullivan said it is important for companies like Regions Bank and community partners like the Birmingham Legion to come together to support schools and provide support for events such as this.“It is truly second to none in importance. By great teams, companies and institutions working together, we can offer visibility, excitement and education to all of our children across this great city,” said Sullivan.

Regions Bank offers financial literacy for children and families through NextStep financial wellness programs. NextStep provides tips, tools and financial resources to help boost money management skills and achieve financial goals. Virtual learning is also available for students. Programs are designed to teach the value of smart money habits through interactive games and fun lesson plans available for children in kindergarten through 8th grade.

The Birmingham Legion just completed another successful season, advancing to the USL Championship semifinals. Last May, the Legion beat Charlotte FC for the club's first win over an MLS team, American soccer's highest level, in the U.S. Open Cup.