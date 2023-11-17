Comcast Nbcuniversal Tops 'Best For Vets' List, Celebrates Milestone In Military Hiring

(MENAFN- 3BL) Ahead of this weekend's Veterans Day celebrations, Comcast NBCUniversal is proud to announce our recognition as the nation's leading telecommunications company and second overall employer in the Military Times'“Best for Vets” rankings.

Now in its 14th year, the “Best for Vets: Employers” list by Military Times continues to honor top-tier companies and institutions that consistently prioritize the hiring, retention, and support of military community members. This marks the eighth consecutive year Comcast NBCUniversal has earned a spot on this prestigious list.

"We are thrilled to be recognized by Military Times as a top company for veterans and their families,” said Mona Dexter, Vice President of Military and Veteran Affairs.

Together with this award, Comcast NBCUniversal is also celebrating a significant milestone in military hiring. Since launching our Military Engagement initiative in 2015, we have welcomed more than 21,000 veterans, military spouses, and National Guard and reserve service members into our ranks.

“At Comcast NBCUniversal, we don't merely measure our success in numbers. While achieving our hiring targets is essential, it's the incredible diversity and undeniable talent of the military community that helps propel our company forward,” Dexter said.“We didn't just add to our workforce. We gained 21,000 problem solvers, leaders, and innovators.”

Comcast's commitment to serving those who have served began with our founder, World War II U.S. Navy veteran Ralph Roberts. Today, we honor his legacy by supporting military community-serving organizations and veteran-owned small businesses, creating special experiences for our military customers, and providing meaningful employment opportunities to our nation's heroes and their families.

Beyond hiring, we are committed to building an empowering workplace and providing holistic support for our military-connected teammates. Recognizing the unique challenges many face due to service obligations, we proudly offer a suite of tailored benefits and programs , such as our Military Concierge , Guard and Reserve Leave, and Military Spouse Transfer Assistance.

Our Veterans Network (VetNet) Employee Resource Group is another great example of how our connection to the military community has influenced our company culture. With over 9,000 members, this group serves as a vital support system for our military-connected teammates, providing mentorship, peer-to-peer support, and professional development opportunities. VetNet members also participate in several veteran-related service projects, like Wreaths Across America and Operation Old Glory .

In addition to the latest“Best for Vets” ranking, Comcast has been named a Gold-level Military Friendly® Employer and a 5 Star Employer by Vets Indexes.

Jobseekers can explore opportunities at Comcast Careers , NBCUniversal Careers , and through Comcast NBCUniversal's LinkedIn page .