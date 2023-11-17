Earthquake Today: 7.2 Magnitude Quake Jolts Southern Philippines

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "A powerful 7.2 magnitude quake jolted southern Philippine region of Mindanao on 17 November.

Though no tsunami warning has been released as of yet to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, the earthquake took place 10 kilometers (6 miles) deep undersea, reported news agency PTI, the US Geological Survey said that the quake measured magnitude 6.7 and was located 26 kilometers (16 miles) from Burias at the southern tip of the Philippines. It added there was a low likelihood of casualties and damage Philippines experiences regular earthquakes and volcanic eruptions due to its location on the Pacific“Ring of Fire,” an arc of seismic faults around the ocean, reported news agency Associated Press READ: Earthquake today: 3.9 magnitude quake jolts J-K's DodaAmor Mio, police chief of Koronadal city, near the quake's epicentre, said there were no reports of casualties but officials were checking a shopping mall reported to have been damaged.\"The employees were ordered evacuated for their safety. According to police in the area, there was extensive damage but we could not ascertain definitely yet the extent,\" Reuters quoted Mio as saying by telephone per Philippine seismology agency PHIVOLCS director Teresito Bacolco, reported DZRH radio, that earthquake lasted several second and advised residents to be on alert for aftershocks as strong as magnitude 2 announcer Leny Aranego in General Santos city said the quake damaged walls and toppled computers from desks.\"We saw how the walls cracked and computers fell,\" Aranego told DZRH radio station agency inputs.

MENAFN17112023007365015876ID1107447898