J&K News: Terrorist Killed In Encounter With Joint Team Of Security Force In Rajouri

- Live Mint) "A terrorist was killed in encounter with joint team of security force in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri on 18 November, PRO Defence Jammu said, as quoted by news agency ANI, that a joint operation by the Army and Jammu & Kashmir Police is in progress at Behrot in Budhal of Rajouri district encounter broke out in the morning during a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) by a joint team of army, police and CRPF in Guller-Behrote area of Budhal tehsil, after inputs of suspicious movement in the area on Thursday, shooting broke out in southern Kulgam area, with five men killed on Friday READ: 36 killed as bus falls into gorge in J-K's Doda; PM Modi announces ex-gratiaAddressing the press on Friday, Sector Commander Anirudh K Chauhan said, as ANI quoted“Specific intelligence inputs were generated due to the collaborative teamwork of J&K police and the Indian Army over a sustained period of time in Kulgam district, wherein presence of 5 terrorists were reported in the area of village Samnoo in Kulgam district... A joint operation was launched on November 16... The terrorists opened fire on troops... Troops ensured the safety of the civilians in the vicinity, evacuating them to safety and carrying out a deliberate operation which lasted for over 24 hours.”“The operation has resulted in the neutralisation of 5 hardcore terrorists ... A huge cache of warlike stores, which includes 4 AK 47, 2 pistols and grenades have been found... The overground worker network has been identified and suitable legal actions are being initiated against them. Further search and follow-up actions are in progress..” he added authorities said at least 114 people have been killed in the conflict this year, including 11 civilians, 23 security forces, and 80 suspected rebels agency inputs.
