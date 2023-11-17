After Years Of Marijuana Use, Rapper Snoop Dogg Is Finally 'Giving Up Smoke'. Here's How The Internet Reacts

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "American rapper, Snoop Dogg, is finally giving up on his addiction to smoke. The rapper and actor was known to be a hard-core addict of marijuana for years his latest Instagram post, Snoop Dogg shared a picture of himself and declared of“giving up smoke” in the caption. However, the internet is still sceptical about his commitment as the announcement has not come for the first time by the rapper. Some consider it a joke, whereas, others are seeing it as a stunt of the cannabis smoker to promote his weed brand.“After much consideration and conversation with my family, I have decided to give up smoke. Please respect my privacy at this time,” wrote Snoop Dogg in his Instagram post on Thursday 50-year-old marijuana activist also has a significant business in the weed industry. He has business connections to a number of edibles and cannabis strains, is well-known for smoking a joint while walking the red carpet at the MTV Movie Awards in 2021. Once, he claimed of smoking 81 joints in a day and owning a blunt roller to this announcement, Snoop Dogg has told that he has reduced smoking after becoming a grandfather.

\"Being a grandfather has changed me in multiple ways,\" he told the Daily Mail in March, reported ANI the internet has reacted to the Snoop Doggs' announcementThe announcement by the US rapper evoked a sharp reaction from netizens who wondered wether the announcement was true or a joke.

\"The dude that rolled his blunts it's unemployed for life,\" commented one instagram user on Snoop Doggs' post.

“Hacked?,” commented another user who found it hard to believe on the announcement by Snoop Dogg.“All stoners say this at least once in their life,” wrote another user.

One of the user compared the announcement with Forest Gump's decision to stop running.“This feels like that moment when Forest Gump stopped running all of a sudden. Turned around and went home,” wrote the Instagram user.



