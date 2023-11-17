ICC World Cup 2023: Gujarat CM Chairs Meeting To Review Security Arrangements As PM Modi To Attend The Final Match

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Amid all the preparations going on for the upcoming final match of the ICC Cricket World Cup between India and Australia on Sunday, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel chaired a high-level meeting to review the arrangements Read: India Vs Australia, ICC World Cup 2023 final: 'Australia will win by 385 runs', Mitchell Marsh's prophecy goes viralThe state CM took the meeting, on Friday, to review the security, cleanliness, and traffic management-related arrangements. The much-awaited final match will also be joined by the top leaders of both countries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Deputy Prime Minister of Australia Richard Marles will watch the ICC Cricket World Cup final match at Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad, as per the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office. CM Patel reviewed the security arrangements for the same Read: World Cup final: Air India CEO Campbell Wilson wishes Team India luck for summit clash\"The fire department has been deployed at the hotels where the cricket teams of India and Australia are staying. Additionally, 2-minute firefighters, three water bowsers, and six small vehicle-cutting rescue tools have been deployed in the stadium. Following protocol, a separate fire department team will be assigned to all VVIPs,\" Jayesh Khadiya, Chief Fire Officer of the Ahmedabad Fire Department told ANI Read: 2003 vs 2023 World Cup final: Fans spot uncanny similarities as India take on AustraliaThe 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Final will be held between India and Australia on November 19 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday, Australia secured its seat in the final match after defeating South Africa by three wickets in one of the most closely contested CWC matches. On Wednesday, India defeated New Zealand by 70 runs at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai to advance to their fourth World Cup final.

