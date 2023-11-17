Karnataka: Woman Dies Two Days After Snake Bite In Chikkamagaluru

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Tragedy struck Anduvane village in Chikkamagaluru taluk as a woman, seemingly recovering after a snake bite, tragically passed away on the third day following the incident. Sujata (54), a resident of Huigere Gramm Subdivision in Andavane, was bitten by a venomous snake while working near her house.



Immediately after the incident, she received treatment at the local primary health centre and was subsequently admitted to Koppa Public Hospital for further care. Her husband, Venkatesh Gowda, rushed her to the hospital and ensured she received the necessary treatment.

Initially, Sujata returned home after the treatment, expressing that she felt fine and unaffected. For two days, she resumed her usual household activities without any apparent complications. However, her health took a sudden downturn on Thursday, just after returning from the hospital on Wednesday.

Experiencing a rapid deterioration in health, she was again taken back to the town hospital, where, unfortunately, she passed away. Despite her husband mentioning that she had been bitten by a snake, her blood pressure and sugar levels were reportedly normal when she visited the hospital earlier. Her unexpected decline in health took everyone by surprise, leading to her unfortunate demise. Sujata is survived by her daughter.

The Balehonnur police station has registered a case in this incident.