Antony Blinken's Blink Of Disbelief As US President Biden Drops 'Dictator' Bomb On Xi Jinping (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken found himself at the center of attention during President Joe Biden's recent description of Chinese President Xi Jinping as a "dictator." Blinken visibly flinched and shook his head disapprovingly at this unexpected statement.

President Jinping's visit to the United States marked a crucial summit between the two leaders, aiming to repair strained relations and establish a more stable rapport between their nations.

The summit occurred on the sidelines of the annual meeting of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum. This meeting marked their first direct encounter in a year, following extensive diplomatic efforts amid escalating tensions involving trade, human rights, and the ongoing global pandemic.

Speaking about Jinping, President Biden characterized him as "a guy who's running a country, a Communist country, that's based on a form of government totally different than ours."

A video capturing Blinken's visible reaction quickly spread across social media platforms.

In response, the Chinese government strongly criticized Biden's choice of words, labeling them as "irresponsible political manipulation" and vehemently opposing such assertions.

Blinken later defended Biden's remarks, emphasizing that candid and forthright expressions should be expected, especially when China is concerned.