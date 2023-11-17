ODI World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill Takes Inspiration From Virat Kohli’S Hunger For Game, Idolises Star Player

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Indian opener Shubman Gill was at his best despite facing fitness issues in the middle during the semi-final clash against New Zealand. He facilitated the pathway for Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer to dominate by nullifying the new ball threat with Rohit Sharma.

The Indian captain and Shubman Gill stood in the middle and created a 71-run partnership in 8.1 overs. Shubman Gill was looking in good touch but after batting for a couple of hours, the Punjab state player started suffering from cramps. This led to him being retired hurt while still in his 80s.

The Indian opener has taken great inspiration from Virat Kohli who was himself unstoppable on Wednesday. Virat Kohli's hunger is what inspires Shubman Gill, though even his skill set is not way apart. But the hunger with which the Indian legend plays is what makes Shubman Gill motivated to replicate that for India.

Shubman Gill said,“Every time he comes on to the park, he does something special and just how consistently he's been able to do it for the past 10-15 years is what is really inspiring. It's not so much about the skill that he has, but it's more about the hunger when he goes there and the intensity with which he plays the game is what inspires me.

To be able to have that consistently for as long as he's been doing it is what really inspires me. My role is just play my game in the powerplay. Look for good shots, look for good boundaries, and then once the powerplay's over, I can rotate the strike.”