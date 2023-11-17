Amazon to Congo Basin rainforest: 7 evergreen rainforests in the world

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Seven vital rainforests, from the Amazon to the Congo Basin, face severe threats like deforestation and climate change. Here's a list of the 7 important rainforests of the world

Seven vital rainforests, from the Amazon to the Congo Basin, face severe threats like deforestation and climate change. Here's a list of the 7 important rainforests of the world

The amazon basin is often referred to as the 'Lungs of the Earth'. It is also the largest rainforest of the world

The second largest rainforest in the world faces threat from incessant logging, political instability of the government and other environmental challenges

These rainforests are at risk due to extensive logging, palm oil plantations, and other forms of land conversion

The rainforests of New Guinea are threatened by logging, mining, and agricultural expansion

Madagascar is home to unique and diverse ecosystems, but deforestation, agriculture, and logging are threatening its biodiversity

The Atlantic Forest in Brazil has faced extensive deforestation for agriculture and urbanization. Only a small fraction of the original forest remains

The Mesoamerican Biological Corridor is a conservation initiative aimed at protecting these crucial ecosystems