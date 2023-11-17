SPOTTED: Malaika Arora, Rhea Chakraborty, Nargis Fakri And Others Spotted In The City

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Malaika Arora, Rhea Chakraborty, Nargis Fakri and others were spotted in the city of dreams today. Check them out
Rhea Chakraborty was spotted outside her gym in a light pink tank top and black jeggings looking as fresh as she could
Neha Sharma was spotted wearing a red tank top with a black jacket and black leggings post gym with her sister Aisha Sharma
Malaika Arora was spotted at Bandra outside her gym in neon shorts and black high-neck gym wear. She was also seen carrying a bottle of water
Ranbir Kapoor was spotted in a black ensemble which he paired with white shoes. The Barfi actor looked handsome as ever
Nargis Fakri was spotted in a lemon yellow gathered slit dress today in the city. The American actress looked beautiful
Divya Agarwal was spotted in a yellow saree today in the city. She kept her make-up minimal and upped the glam book
