Oneplus Officially Teases Speaker Design Soon, Likely To Launch Soon

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) OnePlus is speculated to expand its range of audio devices soon.

The business may introduce a new speaker to the industry. It is anticipated to be the company's first speaker from Shenzhen. OnePlus now offers a selection of headphones including wired and wireless earbuds. They introduced the Nord Buds 2R and 2 in the nation earlier this year. The OnePlus Buds 3 are anticipated to be unveiled shortly as well. The company recently made hints about the possible release date of a speaker as well as the design.

OnePlus hinted at the impending release of what is rumoured to be the company's first speaker on the market in an Instagram post.

The caption reads“Get ready to make some music,” suggesting that the device teased is an audio one. Alongside the tag of“coming soon” within the post, it also has a tagline of“the wonder of music meets the power of tech.”

The speaker's internal hardware is visible in the teaser's design. It displays the speaker with several woofers angled in various angles. This might imply that the speaker is providing a 360-degree audio immersion. But the business hasn't given away any more information about the impending product. The name of the OnePlus speaker that will be speaking soon is likewise unknown to us.

The Nord Buds 2R and Nord Buds 2, two of OnePlus's audio products, retail for Rs. 2,199 and Rs. 2,999 in the nation, respectively. Triple Blue and Deep Grey are the available colour options for the Nord Buds 2R. The buds include 12 dynamic drivers built in to help reduce background noise when speaking on the phone. Up to 46 hours of battery life are promised. Conversely, the Nord Buds 2 provide support for Active Noise Cancellation and a battery life of up to 36 hours when the ANC technology is switched off.

The company is also said to be working on a Buds 3, which has been tipped to arrive with a metallic finish. It is also likely to support 48dB Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), Bluetooth 5.3 or Google Fast Pair and dual connection. The