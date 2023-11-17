US Envoy Shares Heartfelt Video With 'Legends Of '83, Ogs Of Cricket'; Cheers For India In WC Final (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Eric Garcetti, the US Ambassador to India, on Friday shared a video alongside cricket legends, extending best wishes to Team India for the ODI World Cup 2023 final against Australia on November 19 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. As per a post on X (formerly Twitter), the special event at the US Embassy brought together iconic figures such as Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavaskar, Roger Binny, Jimmy Amarnath, Kirti Azaad, and Ravi Shastri to celebrate the 40th anniversary of India's 1983 World Cup victory. The post quickly garnered nearly 13,000 views within hours of being posted.

Also read:

Unbelievable! This fan predicted Virat Kohli's record-breaking 50th ODI ton 11 years ago; details here

"Met the OGs of cricket - '83 legends @therealkapildev, Sunil Gavaskar, @iRogerBinny, @JimmyAmarnath, @KirtiAzaad, and @RaviShastriOfc! They bowled me over with their stories from India's first cricket World Cup victory! Rooting for #TeamIndia for the World Cup final on Sunday. #MenInBlue, you're on fire, let's bring that trophy home once more!" Garcetti said in the tweet along with a video.

The video captures the former cricketers posing with a bat autographed by Garcetti, bearing the inscription 'To the greatest champs ever.'

The clip features light-hearted moments, including Garcetti engaging in a game of cricket with the legends, familiarizing himself with their bowling styles, and participating in a cake-cutting ceremony.

Throughout the video, all of them are seen engaged in casual conversation.

Users on the micro-blogging platforms appreciated Garcetti's initiative just ahead of the World Cup final.

"This is extraordinarily people skills, so much initiative from @ericgarcetti," said one user. "Thanks Ambassador. Great initiative with cricket diplomacy in strengthening our bonding and relationship with India. All the best. Have a nice day," commented another.

Also read:

Don't try to win the Cup, just hit the damn ball: Sadhguru's tip for India ahead of WC final (WATCH)

The Cricket World Cup 2023 final is scheduled to happen at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. With the Indian team securing victories in all 10 matches, including the semi-final, the upcoming summit clash is poised to be a thrilling encounter, especially as the Australian team enters with a streak of eight consecutive wins.

A potential victory for India would mark their third World Cup title, and second on home soil.