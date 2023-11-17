Paneer Tikka, Biryani, Dahi Chaat And More - David Beckham's Culinary Adventure In India; See Pictures

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Football icon David Beckham, who is in India on a 3-day visit, has been creating a buzz on the internet with glimpses of his trip. From catching the live action of the ODI World Cup 2023 semifinal in Mumbai between India and New Zealand to mingling with Bollywood stars at a soirée hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Beckham's India tour has captivated the online audience. In his latest update, Beckham shared images of mouth-watering dishes he ate during his India sojourn, delighting his Instagram followers.

The initial image showcased a quintessential aspect of Indian cuisine-a delectable thali adorned with an array of dishes.

Palak saag (spinach dish), a dry aloo (potato) preparation, and what appeared to be paneer makhani were identified, along with two other gravies. The thali also featured makki ki roti and ghee-laden tandoori roti/kulcha.

The accompanying caption expressed Beckham's admiration, stating, "Wow, I love India." Check it out below:







Following that, Beckham provided a close-up of his flavorful feast. Paneer tikka and chicken malai tikka were discernible, with succulent pieces arranged alongside what appeared to be biryani and dal gosht.







No indulgence is complete without chaat, and Beckham opted for a dahi delight adorned with generous servings of sev, pomegranate seeds, and green chutney. Captioning the photo with "So good," the multiple "o's" in "so" convey his deep appreciation for the dish.

For dessert, Beckham enjoyed a royal delicacy topped with shaved almonds. Judging from the visible notes at the side of the bowl, it appears to be Daulat Ki Chaat-a winter favorite from Delhi.





