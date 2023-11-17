UP Govt To Build Mini Stadium, Open Gym In ODI World Cup 2023 Hero Mohammed Shami's Village

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Indian seamer Mohammed Shami is making headlines with his outstanding performance in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023. The right-arm pacer has achieved a remarkable feat, securing 23 wickets in just six matches, significantly contributing to India's journey to the tournament final where they will face Australia on Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Shami's stellar performance reached new heights in the first semifinal against New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. He took a remarkable seven-wicket haul, setting a new record for the best figures by an Indian bowler in One Day Internationals (ODIs).

In recognition of Shami's achievements, the Uttar Pradesh government has announced plans to construct a mini-stadium and an open gym in Shami's village, Sahaspur Alinagar.

Rajesh Tyagi, the District Magistrate of Amroha, confirmed, "A proposal has been made to construct a mini-stadium and open gym in the village of Mohammed Shami."

Mohammed Shami's stellar performance in the Cricket World Cup 2023 started in Dharamsala, where he played his first match of the competition against New Zealand last month. Initially, he missed the opening four matches as the team opted for all-rounder Hardik Pandya as their third pacer. However, when Pandya sustained an injury against Bangladesh, Shami was brought into the playing XI for the New Zealand contest, and he delivered with a remarkable five-wicket haul.

Continuing his impressive form, Shami went on to trouble England with a four-wicket haul and inflicted another blow to Sri Lanka with yet another five-wicket haul. Despite a spin-friendly pitch against South Africa, he showcased his skills by taking two wickets but went wicketless against the Netherlands in Bengaluru.

Shami made a strong comeback in the semi-final, playing a crucial role with figures of 7/57 as India defeated New Zealand, securing their place in the ODI World Cup final for the fourth time.

Born in Uttar Pradesh, Shami initially faced repeated disappointments in terms of selection, prompting him to switch to Bengal. This move proved pivotal as he honed his skills and eventually made his Ranji debut for the Bengal team. Following impressive performances in the domestic circuit, he earned his debut for the Indian cricket team in January 2013. Shami has since been a key contributor, representing India in 64 Tests, 100 ODIs, and 23 T20Is.