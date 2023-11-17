Stocks In Play

11/17/2023 - 9:59 AM EST - Microbix Biosystems Inc. : Will be presenting to investors at the Florida Capital Event Conference, organized by Capital Event Management Ltd. and being hosted at the JW Marriott Turnberry, in Aventura, Florida, November 17 to 19. Microbix Biosystems Inc. shares T.MBX are trading up $0.02 at $0.31.

