U.S. Bond Yields Continue To Decline

Bond yields in the U.S. continue to decline as a growing amount of data shows America's economy is slowing.

In pre-market trading today (Nov. 17), the yield on the two-year Treasury is down 3.1 basis points to 4.81%.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury is down four basis points to 4.4%. The yield on the 10-year was as high as 5% in mid-October.

And the yield on the 30-year Treasury has fallen 4.5 basis points to 4.57%.

Bond yields move inversely to prices.

The slide lower in bond yields comes as U.S. jobless claims rose in the U.S., a key data point that is viewed as a warning sign of an impending recession.

Also, recent inflation data showed that consumer prices are continuing to come down in America, lessening the chance that the U.S. Federal Reserve will further raise interest rates.

The U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) in October fell to an annualized rate of 3.2%, down from 3.7% in September of this year.

The continued decline in bond yields comes as the U.S. government is scheduled to auction $16 billion U.S. worth of 20-year notes on Nov. 20.





















