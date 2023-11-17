(MENAFN- Baystreet) Amazon To Sell Motor Vehicles On Its E-Commerce Site

Beginning in 2024, consumers will be able to buy cars, trucks, and SUVs on Amazon's (AMZN) e-commerce platform.

The Seattle-based company said that it will allow automotive dealers to sell cars through its site next year, beginning with South Korean automaker Hyundai.

Amazon currently has digital showrooms on its e-commerce site for consumers to research vehicles and compare prices. Amazon also has a robust inventory of car products, such as replacement parts, on its site.

However, shoppers cannot currently purchase a vehicle directly through Amazon.

But beginning in 2024, Amazon will let shoppers purchase a new car online, then pick it up or have it delivered to them by a local dealership.

Consumers will be able to search for available vehicles in their area, make a selection, then check out on Amazon using their preferred payment or financing method.

Hyundai vehicles sold on Amazon will come equipped with Amazon's Alexa voice assistant starting in 2025, the companies said.

While shoppers will be able to buy cars directly on Amazon, the dealer is still the end seller, ensuring the arrangement complies with consumer laws in most jurisdictions.

Other companies such as Tesla (TSLA) and Carvana (CVNA) already allow consumers to purchase vehicles online.

Amazon said it plans to expand the vehicles it sells directly on its e-commerce platform beyond Hyundai to include a range of other automakers.

The stock of Amazon has increased 66% this year to trade at $142.83 U.S. per share.

