(MENAFN- Baystreet) ParaZero Announces New AI Avionics System

ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PRZO) an aerospace company focused on drone safety systems for commercial drones and urban air mobility aircraft, recently unveiled a pioneering AI-driven avionics system, SmartAir Trinity, setting a new standard for drone safety within the defense sector. This advanced technology offers real-time malfunction detection and critical mission analytics, ensuring a robust solution to support operational security for defense drones.

SmartAir Trinity, launched in early September this year, is an advanced, AI-based avionics system that represents a significant leap in drone operational safety. Utilizing a pioneering sensor array, SmartAir Trinity provides real-time detection of malfunctions in UAS and eVTOL aircraft. This technological marvel not only ensures the utmost safety for defense missions but also delivers comprehensive analytics for post-mission debriefings– a feature that is critical for continual improvement in high-stakes operations.

ParaZero's commitment to innovation is further exemplified through strategic partnerships, enhancing AI capabilities and reinforcing its stature as a leader in autonomous aerial safety for national security applications

ParaZero's CEO Boaz Shetzer, stated, "Our latest AI avionics system is the culmination of relentless innovation and a deep commitment to operational safety. This technology is not just about responding to emergencies; it's about foreseeing them, preparing for them, and ultimately safeguarding our defense personnel and assets."

PRZO shares docked 0.9 cents, or 1% to 94 cents.

