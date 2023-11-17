(MENAFN- Baystreet)
ParaZero Announces New AI Avionics System
ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PRZO) an aerospace company focused on drone safety systems for commercial drones and urban air mobility aircraft, recently unveiled a pioneering AI-driven avionics system, SmartAir Trinity, setting a new standard for drone safety within the defense sector. This advanced technology offers real-time malfunction detection and critical mission analytics, ensuring a robust solution to support operational security for defense drones.
SmartAir Trinity, launched in early September this year, is an advanced, AI-based avionics system that represents a significant leap in drone operational safety. Utilizing a pioneering sensor array, SmartAir Trinity provides real-time detection of malfunctions in UAS and eVTOL aircraft. This technological marvel not only ensures the utmost safety for defense missions but also delivers comprehensive analytics for post-mission debriefings– a feature that is critical for continual improvement in high-stakes operations.
ParaZero's commitment to innovation is further exemplified through strategic partnerships, enhancing AI capabilities and reinforcing its stature as a leader in autonomous aerial safety for national security applications
ParaZero's CEO Boaz Shetzer, stated, "Our latest AI avionics system is the culmination of relentless innovation and a deep commitment to operational safety. This technology is not just about responding to emergencies; it's about foreseeing them, preparing for them, and ultimately safeguarding our defense personnel and assets."
PRZO shares docked 0.9 cents, or 1% to 94 cents.
MENAFN17112023000212011056ID1107447412
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.