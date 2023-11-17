EU Annual Inflation Down

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Nov 17 (KUNA) -- European Union annual inflation was 3.6% in October, down from 4.9% in September. A year earlier, the rate was 11.5%, according to Eurostat, the EU's statistical office, Friday.

The euro area annual inflation rate was 2.9% in October, down from 4.3% in September. A year earlier, the rate was 10.6%.

Compared with September, annual inflation fell in 22 Member States and rose in five.

In October, the highest contribution to the annual euro area inflation rate came from services followed by food, non-energy industrial goods, and energy. (end)

