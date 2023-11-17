Azerbaijani Agency And Russia's Rosselkhoznadzor Reach Agreement On Export Of Poultry Products

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The agreement was reached between the Azerbaijan Food Safety
Agency (AFSA) and the Federal Service of the Russian Federation for
Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance (Rosselkhoznadzor), Azernews reports.
It was noted that the head of the Federal Service of the Russian
Federation for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance
(Rosselkhoznadzor), Sergey Dankvert, who is on an official visit to
the country, visited the Azerbaijan Food Security Institute.
At the meeting, the head of Rosselkhoznadzor was provided with
detailed information on the institute's activities. It was noted
that in order to ensure food security and the protection of public
health in the country, the institute has laboratories specialising
in food safety, complex research, and plant and animal health. The
laboratories test various food products for safety and quality
indicators.
During the meeting, the guest was also informed about the work
and achievements carried out in the country in the field of
development of laboratory systems in the field of food safety,
modernization of materials, and technical base. The close and
fruitful cooperation established with international organisations
in the direction of improving the theoretical and practical
knowledge of the personnel working in the laboratories functioning
at the AFSA was described. The achievements made in international
competence tests were highlighted.
During the meeting, it was also emphasised that there is a need
for an exchange of experience between the relevant structures of
the two countries, carrying out competence tests, and expanding
cooperation on other issues. The available opportunities were
discussed, and proposals were put forward.
After the meeting, in order to study the principles of work,
Dankvert conducted a review of the complex research of AFSA, the
National Directory, central phytosanitary laboratories, and field
laboratories. The guest visited the premises where laboratory tests
were conducted, followed the process of testing, and inspected the
instruments and equipment. He also familiarised himself with the
methods of laboratory research on safety and quality indicators of
food products of plant and animal origin and exchanged views on
issues of mutual interest.
The Head of Rosselkhoznadzor, speaking to journalists after the
inspection of the laboratories, noted that the laboratory system at
the AFSA is professionally built. At the same time, he emphasised
that the relevant examinations are carried out at a high level.
AFSA Chairman Goshgar Tahmazli noted that there is effective
cooperation between the agency and Rosselkhoznadzor in the field of
food security. The chairman also noted that within the framework of
this cooperation, the export of poultry products from Azerbaijan to
Russia, particularly food eggs, will start in the coming days. This
gives grounds to say that the food safety control system in the
country is also built in accordance with international standards in
the field of industrial poultry farming.
