Azerbaijani Agency And Russia's Rosselkhoznadzor Reach Agreement On Export Of Poultry Products

The agreement was reached between the Azerbaijan Food Safety Agency (AFSA) and the Federal Service of the Russian Federation for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance (Rosselkhoznadzor), Azernews reports.

It was noted that the head of the Federal Service of the Russian Federation for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance (Rosselkhoznadzor), Sergey Dankvert, who is on an official visit to the country, visited the Azerbaijan Food Security Institute.

At the meeting, the head of Rosselkhoznadzor was provided with detailed information on the institute's activities. It was noted that in order to ensure food security and the protection of public health in the country, the institute has laboratories specialising in food safety, complex research, and plant and animal health. The laboratories test various food products for safety and quality indicators.

During the meeting, the guest was also informed about the work and achievements carried out in the country in the field of development of laboratory systems in the field of food safety, modernization of materials, and technical base. The close and fruitful cooperation established with international organisations in the direction of improving the theoretical and practical knowledge of the personnel working in the laboratories functioning at the AFSA was described. The achievements made in international competence tests were highlighted.

During the meeting, it was also emphasised that there is a need for an exchange of experience between the relevant structures of the two countries, carrying out competence tests, and expanding cooperation on other issues. The available opportunities were discussed, and proposals were put forward.

After the meeting, in order to study the principles of work, Dankvert conducted a review of the complex research of AFSA, the National Directory, central phytosanitary laboratories, and field laboratories. The guest visited the premises where laboratory tests were conducted, followed the process of testing, and inspected the instruments and equipment. He also familiarised himself with the methods of laboratory research on safety and quality indicators of food products of plant and animal origin and exchanged views on issues of mutual interest.

The Head of Rosselkhoznadzor, speaking to journalists after the inspection of the laboratories, noted that the laboratory system at the AFSA is professionally built. At the same time, he emphasised that the relevant examinations are carried out at a high level.

AFSA Chairman Goshgar Tahmazli noted that there is effective cooperation between the agency and Rosselkhoznadzor in the field of food security. The chairman also noted that within the framework of this cooperation, the export of poultry products from Azerbaijan to Russia, particularly food eggs, will start in the coming days. This gives grounds to say that the food safety control system in the country is also built in accordance with international standards in the field of industrial poultry farming.