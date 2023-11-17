Enemy Regroups And Prepares To Attack Kupiansk - Ukrainian Defense Forces

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops have intensified their activity in the Kupyansk sector, but our Defense Forces destroyed 156 Russian invaders there over the past day.

This was stated by the spokesperson for the Land Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant Colonel Volodymyr Fitio, on the air of the nationwide telethon "United News", Ukrinform reports.

"Over the past day, 156 Russian soldiers were killed and 30 pieces of military equipment were destroyed in this area, including one tank and an armored combat vehicle," Fitio said.

According to him, in general, the enemy has intensified its activity along the entire defense line of the Khortytsia operational and strategic grouping of troops in the Kupyansk sector. On Thursday, our defenders repelled five Russian attacks. We are talking about Sinkivka, Petropavlivka and Bilohorivka. The enemy launched air strikes and used 15 kamikaze drones.

The enemy is currently regrouping and is not abandoning its intention to attack Kupyansk.

"The weather is deteriorating, so the use of equipment by the Russian occupiers is somewhat complicated. But their intentions are clear. We have seen them preparing for attack actions," the spokesman added.

As reported, from February 24, 2022, to November 17, 2023, the Ukrainian Defense Forces eliminated about 316,760 Russian invaders , including 1,140 people over the past day.