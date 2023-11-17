Canada Voices Concern Over Injuries Among Jordanians Working In Hospital In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Nov. 17 (Petra)-- Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly voiced concern over the injuries sustained by Jordanians employed in the medical field in an attack that happened close to the Jordanian field hospital in Gaza.
"Jordan plays a vital humanitarian role through its medical support for Palestinian civilians," she said on X, formerly known as Twitter.
In accordance with international humanitarian law, Joly urged all parties to take the utmost caution when near medical institutions and civilian infrastructure, stressing that hospitals and medical personnel are not targets and should be safeguarded.
