Azerbaijani Parliament's Chairperson Exposes Armenia's Lies

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 17. Azerbaijani
Parliament Chairperson Sahiba Gafarova, speaking at the 56th
plenary session of the CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly in Bishkek,
once again exposed the lies of Armenia, Trend reports.
Gafarova noted that Azerbaijan proposed the signing of a peace
treaty with Armenia based on the principles of international law
after liberating its lands from Armenian occupation in 2020.
However, Armenia, which verbally recognized Karabakh as
Azerbaijani territory, unfortunately engaged in political and
military provocations over these three years, she pointed out.
The chairperson reminded that not only did Armenia fail to
fulfill its obligations arising from the trilateral statement
(signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the
2020 second Karabakh war), but it also did not withdraw its armed
forces from the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, continuing to supply
weapons, ammunition, and military personnel.
Gafarova emphasized that along with the mines laid by Armenia
during the occupation, numbering more than a million, this country
continued to mine the liberated territories of Azerbaijan.
She also reminded that on September 2 of this year, the Armenian
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan congratulated the now-defunct
separatist regime, created and actively supported by Armenia, on
its so-called "Independence Day" on the legal territories of
Azerbaijan, and on September 9, this criminal junta held the
so-called "presidential election".
Considering these steps provocative and directed against the
territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan, the
chairperson stressed that on September 19, 2023, the explosion of
mines, intentionally planted by the armed forces of Armenia in the
liberated territories, killed six civilians and police
officers.
In total, according to her, during the post-war period, about
340 people died or were injured as a result of mine explosions.
Speaking about local anti-terrorism measures conducted by the
Armed Forces of Azerbaijan in Karabakh in September of this year,
Gafarova mentioned that these measures were aimed at restoring
Azerbaijan's constitutional order and neutralizing illegal armed
formations.
As a result of the local anti-terrorism measures conducted
within 23 hours, the Armenian army in Karabakh was completely
disarmed, Azerbaijan fully restored sovereignty over its
internationally recognized territory, putting an end to the illegal
separatist regime in Karabakh, she explained.
Gafarova particularly emphasized that during the local
anti-terrorism measures, Azerbaijan acted in full accordance with
international humanitarian law with no damage to the civilian
population and civilian infrastructure.
Moreover, no case of "ethnic cleansing" or forced resettlement
of Armenians from Karabakh was recorded, which was confirmed by two
UN missions that visited the region, the official said.
Despite these obvious facts, Armenia continues to deceive the
international community based on false and unfounded accusations
against Azerbaijan, Gafarova added
A parliamentary delegation led by Gafarova arrived in Bishkek on
a working visit on November 15 with a view to joining the scheduled
events of the CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly.
Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News
Agency's WhatsApp
channel
MENAFN17112023000187011040ID1107447181
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.