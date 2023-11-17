Zelensky Thanks Ukrainian Defenders For Moving Forward On Left Bank Of Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has thanked Ukrainian military for moving forward on the left bank of Kherson region.

According to Ukrinform, Zelensky said this in a post on Facebook .

“The left bank of Kherson region. Our warriors. Thank you for your strength, for moving forward! Glory to everyone who returns freedom and justice to Ukraine!” he posted.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Defense Forces of Ukraine conducted a series of successful operations on the left bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson direction and gained a foothold in several bridgeheads.