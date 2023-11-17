Zelensky Thanks Ukrainian Defenders For Moving Forward On Left Bank Of Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has thanked Ukrainian military for moving forward on the left bank of Kherson region.
According to Ukrinform, Zelensky said this in a post on Facebook .
“The left bank of Kherson region. Our warriors. Thank you for your strength, for moving forward! Glory to everyone who returns freedom and justice to Ukraine!” he posted. Read also:
As reported by Ukrinform, the Defense Forces of Ukraine conducted a series of successful operations on the left bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson direction and gained a foothold in several bridgeheads.
