115 Vessels Have Already Sailed Through Temporary Corridor In Black Sea From Ukrainian Ports

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the launch of the temporary maritime corridor in the Black Sea announced by the Ukrainian Navy in August, 115 vessels have left the ports of Odesa, Chornomorsk and Pivdennyi.

According to an Ukrinform correspondent, this was announced by the head of the Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority (USPA), Yuriy Lytvyn, on November 17 during the Infrastructure Day organized by the European Business Association (EBA).

According to the USPA, 148 vessels have called at the ports of Greater Odesa over the three months of the temporary corridor's operation.

EU condemns Russia's attacks on Ukrainian

In total, the ports handled 4.4 million tonnes of cargo during this time. In particular, 59.600 tonnes were handled in August, 277.900 tonnes in September, 1.994 million tonnes in October, and 1.591 million tonnes since the beginning of November.

As reported by Ukrinform, on August 10, Ukraine announced new temporary routes for merchant ships sailing to/from the Black Sea ports of Ukraine. These routes have been primarily used for civilian vessels staying in the Ukrainian ports of Chornomorsk, Odesa, and Pivdennyi since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion on February 24, 2022.