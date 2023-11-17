Baku To Host UN Special Programme For Economies Of Central Asia

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
SPECA week (UN Special Programme for the Economies of Central
Asia) will be held in Baku on November 20–24, Azernews reports.
The Ministry of Economy informs that within SPECA week on
November 20, there will be meetings of working groups on trade,
gender, and SDGs, November 21–22, the Economic Forum, the 18th
session of the SPECA Governing Council on November 23, and the 18th
session of the SPECA Governing Council on November 24.
The SPECA 2023 Economic Forum, entitled "Transforming the SPECA
Region into a Global Hub", aims to transform the programme into a
service-oriented, flexible, and strategic platform. The event will
feature discussions on the topics of digital transformation of data
and document sharing in the supply chain, transport connectivity,
green energy connectivity in the SPECA region, and the growing
importance of the Middle Corridor amidst new challenges.
The 18th session of the SPECA Governing Council will exchange
views on the outcomes of the Economic Forum and discuss the
documents governing the working mechanism of the programme, as well
as other documents.
In addition, an exhibition, "SPECA Countries Exhibition:
Regional Cooperation for Sustainable Development," is planned to be
held during the SPECA week.
It should be noted that the UN Special Programme for the
Economies of Central Asia was established in 1998. The
participating states of the programme are Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan,
Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and Afghanistan.
The aim of the programme is to support the development of
cooperation between member states and integration into the world
economy.
Azerbaijan will chair SPECA in 2023.
MENAFN17112023000195011045ID1107447177
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.