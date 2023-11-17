Baku To Host UN Special Programme For Economies Of Central Asia

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Abbas Ganbay

SPECA week (UN Special Programme for the Economies of Central Asia) will be held in Baku on November 20–24, Azernews reports.

The Ministry of Economy informs that within SPECA week on November 20, there will be meetings of working groups on trade, gender, and SDGs, November 21–22, the Economic Forum, the 18th session of the SPECA Governing Council on November 23, and the 18th session of the SPECA Governing Council on November 24.

The SPECA 2023 Economic Forum, entitled "Transforming the SPECA Region into a Global Hub", aims to transform the programme into a service-oriented, flexible, and strategic platform. The event will feature discussions on the topics of digital transformation of data and document sharing in the supply chain, transport connectivity, green energy connectivity in the SPECA region, and the growing importance of the Middle Corridor amidst new challenges.

The 18th session of the SPECA Governing Council will exchange views on the outcomes of the Economic Forum and discuss the documents governing the working mechanism of the programme, as well as other documents.

In addition, an exhibition, "SPECA Countries Exhibition: Regional Cooperation for Sustainable Development," is planned to be held during the SPECA week.

It should be noted that the UN Special Programme for the Economies of Central Asia was established in 1998. The participating states of the programme are Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and Afghanistan. The aim of the programme is to support the development of cooperation between member states and integration into the world economy.

Azerbaijan will chair SPECA in 2023.