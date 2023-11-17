Global Debt Exceeds $307 Tn In Third Quarter Of This Year

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The latest report from the International Institute of Finance
(IIF) said that the amount of global debt exceeded $307 trillion in
the third quarter of this year, and the figure is expected to reach
$310 trillion by the end of the year, Azernews reports.
The amount of global debt in the same period last year was $289
trillion, IIF said, citing the report. The countries with the most
debt are the US, Japan, France, the UK, China, India, Brazil, and
Mexico. On a sectoral basis, public debt is on the rise this year.
And global debt as a share of GDP was 333 percent.
The report emphasises that the amount of global debt will
continue to move upward against the backdrop of weak global
economic growth and easing inflationary pressures. As for the
details of the sectoral base, during the reporting period, personal
debts totaled $57.9 trillion, debts of non-financial companies were
$91.1 trillion, public sector debts were $88.1 trillion, and debts
of financial institutions were $70.3 trillion. The debts of
developed countries rose to $206 trillion and those of developing
countries to $101.3 trillion. Of the latter, the debt-to-GDP ratio
was 255 percent.
The IIF stressed that the populist behaviour of politicians in
some countries could further increase debt levels.
