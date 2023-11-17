Indian Forces Gun Down 5 Militants In Jammu, Kashmir

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Nov 17 (KUNA) -- Indian police said on Friday that five militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Press Trust of India said quoting a senior police official that bodies of the slain militants were sighted through drones and are being retrieved.

Indian forces had launched a cordon-and-search operation in Nehama village of Kulgam after receiving information about the militants in the area on Thursday. The operation was suspended at night and the forces kept a tight cordon around the village. The militants hiding in a house were forced out as it caught fire from morning clashes, resulting in their elimination.

New Delhi accuses Islamabad of supporting and funding the armed groups in Kashmir, claims that Islamabad deny. (end)

