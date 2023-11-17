Stocks In Play

(MENAFN- Baystreet)
11/17/2023 - 8:36 AM EST - La Rosa Holdings Corp. : Announced that it has entered into an area development agreement with Yeimalis & Associates Financial Group under the terms of which the Company intends to launch its first office in Houston, Texas within the nearest future. The management of the Company expects that this new location will be the Company's first office in the state of Texas and 36 th office among its growing network of real estate brokerage offices in seven states in the United States and Puerto Rico. La Rosa Holdings Corp. shares N.LRHC are trading up 13 cents at $1.08.
