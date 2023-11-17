(MENAFN- Baystreet) Investors Hope to Extend November Gains, Futures Rise













Stock futures rose slightly Friday as investors looked to keep this month's gains going.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrials jumped 120 points, or 0.3%, to 35,139.

Futures for the S&P 500 hiked 14.5 points, or 0.3%, at 4,537.75

Futures for the NASDAQ gathered 18.75 points, or 0.1%, to 15,916.50.

All three averages are on pace for weekly gains - and that would mark their third straight positive week. The S&P 500 and the NASDAQ are up more than 2% through Thursday's close, while the Dow is on pace for a 1.9% rise.

Gap shares leapt 17% after the company posted better-than-expected results for the third quarter. Electric vehicle charging network ChargePoint slid 25% after announcing a shake-up in its C-suite and cutting its forecast for third-quarter revenue.

Those gains were sparked by tame U.S. inflation data that gave hope to investors that worst of inflation - as well as the Federal Reserve's tough stance on rate policy - may be in the rearview mirror.

In November, the S&P 500 is up 7.5%, while the Dow has a 5.7% gain. The NASDAQ has leapt 9.8%.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 pointed higher 0.5% Friday, while in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng dived 2.1%.

Oil prices gained 89 cents to $73.79 U.S. a barrel.

