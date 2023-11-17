Savor the Diversity of Flavors with the Street Food & Wine Market at Bab Al Qasr Hotel

(MENAFN- Iris Media Press Services) Abu Dhabi, UAE: Prepare your taste buds for a delectable journey at Bab Al Qasr Hotel with its Street Food & Wine Market on the 18th of November from 7 pm to 11 pm. The capital’s favorite address is set to transform its picturesque garden for this evening filled with gourmet delights, fine wines, and live entertainment.



Embark on a culinary adventure at the Street Food & Wine Market with an entry fee of 100 AED, fully redeemable on the exquisite array of food and beverages available at the event. The ticket comes with 10 vouchers, each valued at 10 AED, allowing you to local and international flavors and refreshing beverages, prices ranging from 10 AED to 50 AED. Additionally, an exquisite selection of wines awaits you with glasses priced between 10 AED and 20 AED, promising a sophisticated indulgence.



As you explore the tantalizing delights, allow the captivating live performance of Rosario to serenade you and elevate the ambiance, making it a more captivating evening to remember.



"Street Food & Wine Market is a unique experience you won't want to miss. This culinary affair is a vibrant celebration, bringing together the rich tapestry of flavors, cultures, entertainment, and community, all within a breathtaking venue," said Elias Saad, The Executive Assistant Manager i/c of Food and Beverage at Bab Al Qasr Hotel.



MENAFN17112023003390011655ID1107447073