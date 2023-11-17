“IMC" launches a Diabetes Awareness Campaign.

(MENAFN- Global Advertising) The International Medical Center in Jeddah organized a two-day diabetes awareness campaign, coinciding with World Diabetes Day earlier this November.

The campaign was launched in the presence of Dr. Walid Fitaihi, CEO of the IMC, and other executive board members as part of the IMC’s social corporate responsibility programs aimed at spreading the culture of a healthy lifestyle and promoting the concepts of preventive healthcare.

The campaign was held in Jeddah at the headquarters of the IMC, in addition to the First Clinic branch at Etoile Center and the main campus of KAUST university. It consisted of several main events namely: free examinations for those at risk of diabetes and cumulative blood sugar analysis, in addition to hosting numerous endocrinologists, dietitians and health experts to answer the attendees’ questions and inquiries.

The campaign focused on raising awareness of diabetes and the health risks associated with it through educating the public about the different types of diabetes, one of the most widespread diseases in the world, clarifying its root causes of and the possible health complications associated with it, such as: diabetic foot, diabetic retinopathy, diabetic nephropathy, dental problems and others.

In addition, the campaign emphasized the crucial importance of conducting periodic examinations for the goal of early detection and avoiding major health problems in the event of a diabetes diagnosis.

Dr. Walid Fitaihi and other consultant endocrinologist emphasized the significance of early screening for type II diabetes diagnosis for all individuals over the age of 45, regardless of whether they exhibit symptoms, are obese or overweight, have a family history of infection with the disease, or have been diagnosed with prediabetes.

He further stated that adopting a healthy lifestyle that includes eating a nutritious diet and doing regular exercise lowers the risk of developing complications from diabetes, and that early detection of the disease minimizes the risk of diabetic complications.







