Implementation of Strict Emission Standard Boosts Garage Equipment Market

(MENAFN- P&S Intelligence) The garage equipment market is estimated to reach USD 9,320.5 million in 2023, which will increase to USD 13,390.8 million, with a 5.4% CAGR, by 2030.



This growth is because of the mounting production as well as the sale of vehicles, as a result of technological developments and the rising populace across the globe.



Moreover, with their rising taxes and prices, people are purchasing pre-owned automobiles, which require regular maintenance, therefore, boosting the need for repair products. There has also been an increase in the sale of lightweight and two-wheelers automobiles, particularly in developing nations, this will further boost the industry.



The independent garages category, based on garage type, is leading the industry, with a 65% share, and it will further propel at approximately 5.8% CAGR, during this decade. This will be because of the independence and flexibility they offer to consumers because they’re not bound by the rules of original equipment manufacturers or large repair shop networks.



The OEM-authorized garages category is also a significant contributor to the industry. Such garages are armed with up-to-date repair and diagnostic equipment, along with dedicated software, to cater to the increasing need for repair & maintenance services for luxury automobiles.



The passenger category, based on vehicles, is dominating the garage equipment market, with a 45% share, and it will further propel at a 5.8% CAGR, during this decade. This will be because passenger vehicles outnumber other kinds of automobiles.



Moreover, the growing count of passenger vehicles on the road produces a large demand for products for different maintenance & repair applications.



The emission category, based on equipment, will advance at the highest rate, of more than 6.3%, and hold approximately 20% share, during this decade. This will be mainly because of the increasing strictness of emission guidelines to control pollution.



North America is leading the industry, with a 45% share, and it will further advance at approximately 5.8% CAGR, during this decade, because of the strong and developed automotive sector. In addition, this region also has the highest vehicle ownership per capita rate globally.





