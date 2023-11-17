Introducing the Aryson Pegasus Mail Converter

(MENAFN- Aryson Technologies) November 17, 2023 - Aryson Technologies is located at 2880 Zanker Road, Suite 203, San Jose, California. Our focus is on being a leader in innovation, offering excellent solutions for various needs, including Data Migration, Email Migration, Cloud Backup, Password Recovery, and Database Recovery. We're excited to introduce Aryson Pegasus Mail Converter, an easy-to-use tool that effortlessly exports files to different formats like PST, EML, PDF, CSV, and more. Choose whether to include or exclude file extensions, whether CNN or PMI files. Simplify your file management with just a few clicks!



The Aryson Pegasus Mail Converter is a new tool made by Aryson Technologies. It's for individuals and businesses. This tool quickly shows you the organization of your emails with details like To, From, and the subject. It can even save emails based on specific words, which helps with accuracy and makes it simpler to use with Outlook PST. Plus, it can handle many different file types, making things easier for you.



The Aryson Pegasus Mail Converter is a user-friendly tool for Windows that makes it easy to export all your Pegasus Mail emails and attachments to other file formats. Whether you're an individual or a business, this tool enhances data accuracy and saves storage space. To convert your Pegasus Mail mailbox, download and install the software. Then, select your mailbox, preview the structure, and choose 'PST File' from the saving options. After a quick conversion, open the PST file in Outlook or a compatible email client. It's simple, doesn't require technical expertise, and works on Windows 11, 10, 8, and 7. Try the free demo to convert up to 50 emails per folder.



1. Batch Conversion: Permits batch Pegasus file email conversion performance at once.

2. File Format Compatibility: Allows the conversion of CNN, PMI, and files without extensions into the PST format of Outlook.

3. Built-in Filters: Enhances the conversion process with numerous additional built-in filters. Filters include saving emails based on specific keywords under To, From, and Subject categories.

4. Custom Folder Names: Provides the option for custom folder names during conversion.

5. Comprehensive Options: Offers various customization options for the conversion process. Examples include saving emails based on specific criteria and categories.



Words From CEO



At the Aryson Pegasus Mail Converter launch, Mrs. Sonika Rawat, Aryson Technologies CEO, shared:

"We are introducing the Aryson Pegasus Mail Converter! It's a handy tool that lets you smoothly move your Pegasus Mail emails and attachments to different file formats. Whether you're using it for personal or business purposes, this tool allows you to choose custom folder names when converting, making it simpler to organize your emails. Plus, it keeps your contact details accurate. With its user-friendly design, impressive performance, and special features, this software will manage your Pegasus Mailbox.



