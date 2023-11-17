LAU Medical Center- Saint John's Hospital Raises Awareness About Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)

(MENAFN- Mid-East)

The LAU Medical Center- Saint John's Hospital organized an event for the COPD awareness day.

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is a chronic inflammatory lung disease that causes obstructed airflow from the lungs, leading to breathing difficulties. It affects millions of people worldwide and is one of the leading causes of morbidity and mortality. However, with early detection and intervention, individuals with COPD can lead healthier and more fulfilling lives.

The LAUMC-Saint John hospital is proud to have organized the COPD awareness day on Wednesday, the 15th of November. The event was held in the LAUMC-SJH Staff Cafeteria from 10:00 am to 01:00 pm.

The event was attended by media representatives, as well as students from multiple schools located in the region and the neighborhood community.

This awareness day initiative was under the lead of Dr. Jocelyne Sassine, Pulmonary Disease physician who stated on the occasion:

Throughout the event, attendees had the opportunity to undergo free lung tests, including spirometry. These tests were administered by the medical center's experienced and skilled professionals.

Spirometry is a simple and non-invasive test that measures lung function and can help in the diagnosis and monitoring of COPD.

In addition to the lung tests, there was an educational demonstration on the side effects of smoking.

Attendees had the chance to gain a firsthand understanding of the detrimental effects of smoking on the lungs. This interactive demonstration aimed to raise awareness about the harmful effects of smoking and encourage individuals to quit or not to ever start smoking.

Participants also engaged in a fun and educational quiz on COPD and nicotine addiction. By answering questions correctly, guests had an opportunity to win exciting prizes. This quiz aims to provide valuable information about COPD, its risk factors, and the importance of quitting smoking.

Furthermore, the event highlighted the importance of assessing nicotine addiction and exploring avenues for effective intervention. Experts were available to provide awareness regarding nicotine addiction scoring and discuss various methods for quitting smoking.

Commenting on the event, Dr. Sally Rabbaa, CEO of LAUMC-SJH said:“LAUMC-Saint John Hospital is dedicated to providing exceptional healthcare services to the community. With state-of-the-art facilities and a team of highly skilled professionals, the hospital strives to deliver compassionate care and promote the well-being of its patients. By organizing events like the COPD awareness day, LAUMC-Saint John Hospital continued to demonstrate its commitment to creating awareness and improving the lives of individuals affected by chronic diseases.”