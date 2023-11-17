Iraq Stock Market Report

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) Advertising Feature Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 16th November 2023). Please click here to view a table of listed companie s and their associated ticker codes.



RSISX Index Change RS ISX Index Closings Change (w/w) (%) Change (YTD) (%) RSISX IQD Index 1,502.9 5.8% 65.1% RSISX USD Index 1,477.8 5.8% 90.7%

ISX Market Summary of This Week Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/d 9,298.3 # of Listed Companies on the ISX 103 Trading Vol. ($ mn)/d 7.0 # of Traded Companies 62 Traded Shares (mn)/d 4,019 # of Companies (Up) 24 Total Trades (#/d) 3,930 # of Companies (Down) 24 ISX Mcap (IQD bn) 18,398 # of Companies (Not changed) 14 ISX Mcap ($ mn) 13,938 # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (GA) 7 Market FX Rate*/

CBI Auction Price (IQD/$)** 1320 / 1310 # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (ISC) 8

*Selling price of the dollar from banks and non-bank financial institutions to the final beneficiary

**Selling price of the dollar by the CBI to the banks

Top 5 Gainers - Weekly Company Names ISX Code Closing Price(IQD) Price Change (w/w) Price Chg. (YTD) Baghdad for Packing Materials (NRM) IBPM 6.900 20.0% 245.0% Bank of Baghdad BBOB 3.740 18.4% 173.0% Palestine Hotel (UCM) HPAL 26.770 15.6% 88.5% United Bank BUND 0.080 14.3% 33.3% AL-Nukhba for Construction SNUC 0.570 14.0% 1.8% Top 5 Losers - Weekly Company Names ISX Code Closing Price(IQD) Price Change (w/w) Price Chg. (YTD) Iraqi Engineering Works IIEW 5.510 -11.8% -9.7% Asia Al Iraq Islamic Bank BAIB 0.900 -10.0% -15.1% Al-Zawraa for Financial Inv. (NRM) VZAF 0.190 -9.5% -47.2% Economy Bank BEFI 0.190 -9.5% 5.6% Iraqi Middle East Investment Bank BIME 0.100 -9.1% -28.6% Top 5 Active by Weekly Trading Volume Company Names ISX Code Trading Vol. (IQDmn)/d Trading Vol. ($'000)/d Share in Total Trad. Vol.(%) Bank of Baghdad BBOB 4,255.5 3,223.9 45.8% Fallujah for Construction Mat. (NRM) IFCM 1,232.3 933.6 13.3% Iraqi for Seed Production AISP 994.1 753.1 10.7% National Bank of Iraq BNOI 624.0 472.8 6.7% Asiacell Communications PJSC TASC 345.8 262.0 3.7%

Distribution of No. of Weekly Trades and Trading Vol. by Sectors Sector No Trades/w Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/w Trading Vol. ('000 $)/w Share in Total Trading Vol. (%) Banking 1,575 5,416.1 4,103.1 58.2% Industry 1,203 1,756.3 1,330.5 18.9% Agriculture 616 1,013.0 767.4 10.9% Hotels&Tourism 269 673.8 510.5 7.2% Telecom 164 345.8 262.0 3.7% Services 64 76.9 58.3 0.8% Insurance 32 16.0 12.1 0.2% Investment 7 0.4 0.3 0.0% Grand Total 3,930 9,298.3 7,044.2 100.0%

ISC's board of directors reviewed the performance of the joint-stock companies listed on the Undisclosed Companies Markets (UCM) and decided to warn them to submit the legal requirements and financial statements until the date of 12/31/2023, otherwise, legal measures will be taken against them.

Al Janoob Islamic Bank (BJAB) invited its shareholders to subscribe on 260.0 bn shares starting Nov. 13 from the capital increase to IQD510.0 bn through 104% rights issue. The subscription period is no less than 30 days and no more than 60 days. Warka Bank for Invest. and Finance has completed the legal procedures for the capital increase to IQD271.6 bn.

Stocks that resumed / will resume trading:

Sumer Commercial Bank (BSUC) will resume trading on Nov. 19 after holding its AGM on Nov. 12 in which they discussed and approved 2022 annual financial statements and decided to distribute IQD0.01 cash dividend per share from the profits of previous years, corresponding to an 8.3% dividend yield. The opening price will be IQD0.11 per share.

Stocks that were suspended / will be suspended from trading:



ISX suspended trading of Cihan Bank for Islamic & Finance (BCIH) starting Nov. 14 due to the AGM that will be held on Nov. 18 to discuss and approve 2022 annual financial statements, increasing the paid-in capital from IQD255.0 bn to IQD305.0 bn through 8.3% rights issue and 11.3% bonus issue, and electing seven original and seven alternative board members.

ISX suspended trading of Palestine Hotel (HPAL) starting Nov. 15 due to the AGM that will be held on Nov. 20 to discuss and approve electing four original and four alternative board members if a vote is taken in favor of dismissal of current board members.

ISX suspended trading of Iraqi Middle East Investment Bank (BIME) starting Nov. 16 due to the AGM that will be held on Nov. 21 to discuss and approve 2021 & 2022 annual financial statements and dividend distribution.

ISX will suspend trading of Dar Al-Salam for Insurance (NDSA) starting Nov. 20 due to the AGM that will be held on Nov. 23 to discuss and approve electing seven original and seven alternative board members for the next three years.

ISX will suspend trading of Ameen Al-Iraq Islamic Bank (BAME) starting Nov. 27 due to the AGM that will be held on Nov. 30 to discuss and approve increasing the paid-in capital to IQD300.0 bn through 20% rights issue. ISX will suspend trading of Al Taif Islamic Bank (BTIB) starting Nov. 30 due to the AGM that will be held on Dec. 5 to discuss and approve 2022 annual financial statements, dividend distribution, and increasing the paid-in capital from IQD250.0 bn to IQD300.0 bn through 20% rights issue.

