Azerbaijan Swimming Cup Kicks Off

The Azerbaijan Swimming Cup has started at the Baku Aquatic
Sports Palace.
Around 120 swimmers are taking part in the competition, Azernews reports.
A parade of athletes took place at the opening ceremony of the
tournament.
The event was attended by the Secretary General of the
Azerbaijan Swimming Federation (AFF), Fakhri Hasanov, his deputy,
Tamerlan Abdullazade and the executive director of the ASF, Kamran
Huseynov.
Tamerlan Abdullazadeh said that the main goal of organizing
competitions is to identify talented swimmers, develop them, and
attract them to the national team.
"We have organised many tournaments in water polo, artistic
swimming, and freestyle swimming. Unlike other competitions, this
time the swimmers who show high results will be awarded a cup as
well as diplomas and medals," he said.
The Swimming Cup program includes individual all-around
competitions, where participants compete at different
distances.
The four-day tournament, organised by the Ministry of Youth and
Sports and the Azerbaijan Swimming Federation, will last until
November 19.
