Event On Cutting First Carpets Of Carpet Collection Fruits In The Orchard Took Place By Support Of Azerkhalcha OJSC

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The event took place in the carpet workshop of the Azerkhalcha
OJSC located in Nardaranon the occasion of 13th anniversary of the
inclusion of the traditional carpet weaving art of Azerbaijan in
UNESCO's Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage with
the direct initiative and support by Mrs Aliyeva, the First Vice-President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan and demonstration of the next cooperation of with
young, talented, creative artists and carpet makers the event,
there was a cutting ceremony of the first carpets woven based on
the collection of paintings“Fruits in the Orchard” by artist
Samira Allahverdieva.
The collection includes Karabakh carpets with thick pile such as
"Talish", "Nakhchivan", "Malibayli", "Chelebi", "KhilaAfshan"
Shirvan, Baku, "Tirmabuta" Ganja carpets carpets were woven by
14 female weavers in the Nardaran workshop of "Azerkhalcha"
OJSCwithin 1 year fruit ornaments on the carpets are made with
3D technique carpets included in the collection are limited in
quantity: only 10 copies of each carpet.
Emin Mammadov, Chairman of the Board of Azerkhalcha OJSC,
Honored Art Worker, who attended to the ceremony, declared the
event open and welcomed everyone his speech, he noted that it is
now necessary to present our national and spiritual heritage, our
carpets to the whole world in a more modern wayin the changing and
globalized world:“Let our modern and attractive carpets of
different colors become the most valuable decoration of modern
interiors in all parts of the world!It's time for the whole world
to see the rare pearls of Azerbaijan's carpet weaving art, which
has been included in for 13 years in modern design like our carpets, which
we present today, processed with special 3D technique”.
Samira Allahverdiyeva spoke at the event and expressed her
thoughts about the idea of the collection, the reason for its
creation and cooperation with Azerkhalcha OJSC:
For the first time, I heard about carpets from my
grandmother I was a child, I watched how granny Zarnishan, a
hereditary carpet weaver from Zangilan, makes incredibly beautiful
carpets by putting her soul, inspiration and love for her native
land in them, her carpets resembled boundless
landscapes.“Previously, local craftswomen rolled their carpetsunder
almost each tree and poured almost all the fruits that grew in the
region over carpets thatso they dry quickly", said the
grandmother now I remember this magical“rainbow” of sunny
persimmons, bright pomegranate fruits,juicy lemons, which
undoubtedly affected all my work.
In Azerbaijan, we have always had a special attitude towards
carpets - here they mean much more to people than just interior
decoration or investment carpet is the , the carpet is
childhood memories my childhood is a clear example of how these
ornaments which is full of information from ancient times, are
engraved not only in my visual memory, but also in my heart
Azerbaijani carpet containssplendor of all local landscape colors:
the dark blue sky, the bright golden sun, the thick green leaves,
the bright colorful flowers and all the various shades of fruits
and berries with which the Azerbaijan soil is rich of my
paintings have mysterious carpet motifs that reflect the juicy
fruit elementsthat fertile soil of my country is rich in.
The cooperation between me and“Azerkhalcha” is just the chance
that probably happens once in a lifetime, and not everyone deserves
to present their creativity at the highest level, because the
carpets of our joint project with“Azerkhalcha” represent our
country, its rich, centuries-old history, its unique nature, unique
culture.
Samira Allahverdieva, whose parents come from Zangilan, was born
in Astarkhan. She graduated from the Azerbaijan State Academy of
Fine Arts with a bachelor's degree of painting in 2007 and a
master's degree of graphic design in 2014 and she is a member of
the Union of Young Artists. She has participated in exhibitions in
countries such as Azerbaijan, Turkey, USA, Belgium and Russia, and
her works are kept in private collections.
Azerkhalcha OJSC successfully continues relevant activities in
the field of work and cooperation with youth for promoting
traditional Azerbaijani carpet art both in Azerbaijan and
abroad.
