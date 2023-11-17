More Than 4,330 Ukrainian Citizens Remain In Russian Captivity

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Commission on establishing the fact of deprivation of personal liberty as a result of Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine has confirmed that 4,337 Ukrainian citizens, including 3,574 military and 763 civilians, remain in Russian captivity.

Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories Iryna Vereshchuk said this at a meeting of the ministry, Ukrinform reported, referring to the Ministry for Reintegration's website.

"To date, the commission has held eight meetings. Based on the results, the fact of deprivation of liberty was established in relation to 4,337 people (3,574 military and 763 civilians). Based on the results of the commission's meetings, the relevant data are entered into the Unified Register of persons in respect of whom the fact of deprivation of personal liberty as a result of armed aggression against Ukraine has been established. The National Information Bureau under the Ministry of Reintegration has been chosen as administrator of this Register," the report says.

According to the Ministry for Reintegration, UAH 422 million have already been paid to those released from captivity, as well as to the families of prisoners of war, civilian hostages and political prisoners.

As reported, the commission was established pursuant to Law No. 2010-IX, which entered into force on November 19, 2022. It consists of 18 members (including five representatives of NGOs). It operates under the Ministry of Reintegration.

Photo: Dmytro Lubinets, FB