Five More Children Returned To Ukrainian-Controlled Territories

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Five more children were returned to the Ukrainian government-controlled territories. These are four children from the temporary occupied part of Kherson region and a boy from Donetsk.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"I am glad that four more children from Kherson region with their parents are finally on the territory controlled by Ukraine. A boy from Donetsk is with them," he said in a statement.

Prokudin thanked everyone who contributed to this work. The families are now in Kyiv, where the assistance is rendered to them by doctors and psychologists.

More than 4,330 Ukrainian citizens remain in Russian

He emphasized that the return of children is the result of systematic work of Save Ukraine in cooperation with the Ministry for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine, the Office of the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, guardianship and custody authorities, and children's services.

In total, 156 children from Kherson region have been returned in 2023.

As Ukrinform previously reported, six children, including two orphans, were returned to the government-controlled areas during the week.